Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam plans new cottages, change in VIP darshan timings

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to build a new permanent accommodation facility behind Govardhan guesthouse at a cost of Rs.95 crore.

Other decisions taken by the TTD board meeting held here on Saturday include a change in VIP darshan timings, which would now be allowed from 10 am to 12 pm. development of SV Arts College in Tirupati with Rs.6.37 crore, house sites for TTD employees, purchase of an additional 130 acres of land along with 300 acres, and setting up of geysers in Tirumala cottages at a cost of Rs.7.9 crore.

