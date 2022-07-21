This café in Hyderabad is open till 4 am in the morning

By Epsita Gunti Published: Updated On - 04:32 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Gone are the days of sleeping at 10 pm and waking up at 5 am. Back in the day, people had a stable sleep schedule, but now, the new normal is to scroll your phone till midnight and wake up in the afternoon.

While some stay awake because they can’t fall asleep, a rising number of professionals are also working night shifts. Whether you are a night-crawler every day or an occasional night-owl, the growing normalcy of youngsters being out and about late at night has made the city’s nightlife vibrant, giving birth to businesses that cater to them.

Joining the list is Roast 24 Seven, a café situated in Hitec City, the IT hub of Hyderabad. According to the café’s social media pages, they are open to customers from 6 am to the wee hours of 4 am. Though the city enjoyed several late-night food outlets like the Ram ki Bandi in the past, it’s the first time a fully functioning café will be open at that time.

Since its inauguration, the café has been making noise for its freshly brewed coffee. One can also spot a giant coffee-making machine there, paving its way to becoming the coffee-adda of the city. They serve all kinds of coffee including mochaccino, different kinds of latte, the Kashmiri kawa, french press, and kaapi royale. They have quite a few vegan options as well.

If you’re not that big on coffee, you can try their elaborate menu of salads, sandwiches, thin crust pizzas, and much more. Pay special attention to their dessert options. From cheesecake to a croissant, the list is a tad-bit lengthy.

Apart from good food, this café offers a subtle yet elegant ambiance. With comfortable seating and a splash of green plants and pop art, it makes for a perfect late-night date spot. They also have an elaborate range of books adorning their bookshelves.

So the next time you are awake chilling, scrolling, or god-forbid working, remember that the city now has an overnight café.

