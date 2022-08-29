This Ganesh Chaturthi, relish motichoor laddu and modaks from these sweet houses in Hyderabad

Made from small sweet boondi balls and cooked in ghee, the orange-coloured sweet has earned its place in every household. Modaks that are considered to be Ganesh’s favourite sweet are also in demand during the festival.

Hyderabad: Each one of us has a childhood memory associated with laddus and modaks on Ganesh Chaturthi. Motichoor laddu, especially, is the highlight of the festivities as it is the special prasad to Lord Ganesh.

Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop, says, “The story of Bal Ganesh and his love for Modaks is one that will always be told in every household, every year. And yet it never grows old.It’s a story etched in all our hearts.” Mitesh adds his heartfelt wishes from Gold Drop and admits looking forward to finding the most surprising version of Modak in Telangana this year.

Read along to know the best places one can get motichoor laddu and modaks here in Hyderabad.

Dadu’s

Dadu’s is touted to be the first to bring motichoor laddu to the people of Hyderabad. This 1993 established sweet house that now has several branches across twin cities, offers the authentic motichoor laddu that is known for its taste, and quality. They also sell traditional rice modaks, as well as other flavourful and colourful modaks with dry fruits, coconut, and jaggery.

Pulla Reddy Sweets

This sweet house is known for its traditional south Indian sweets like ariselu, mysore pak, and soan patti. It has plenty of branches in Hyderabad and their motichoor laddu, along with bandar laddu, are the favourites this season. They also sell modaks that are prepared specially for this festival.

Almond House

This premium sweets and confectionary chain is known for its festive gifting hampers. It is the perfect place to purchase hampers filled with sweets to gift your loved ones. Their pure ghee motichoor laddu, gond laddu, and pedas are the best sellers. They will also have modaks available from August 31.

Satyanarayan Mithai Bandar

This well-known sweet house in Begum Bazaar is known for its pure ghee sweets. For the people who live around the Old City, over the years it has become the go-to place for sweets that are tasty and affordable. They sell motichoor laddus year-long and modaks in this season. They have two variants of modak, one that is cooked in pure ghee and the other in dalda.

Agrawala Sweets

With branches in Himayatnagar, Sindhi Colony, and Abids, this is another paradise for all the sweet lovers. Motichoor laddus and modaks here are known for how they melt in one’s mouth. Apart from that, their chat items are also worth a try.

