Dadu’s opens its tenth outlet in Hyderabad at this location

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad: Dadu’s, known for its traditional and contemporary Indian sweets and snacks, announced the opening its newest outlet at Kompally.

This latest outlet not only stands as one of their largest establishments but also signifies their tenth store in the city, offering a wide range of products all conveniently located under one roof.

The highlight of this establishment is the introduction of Banquets, an impressive convention space for hosting events and socials.

The five-floor building is spread over a total area of ten thousand square feet will house both Dadu’s Sweets and Masala Republic, the award-winning restaurant, situated on the first floor of the building, with its renowned all-vegetarian menu, provide a wide range of dishes that cater to vegetarian preferences.

The menu at Masala Republic features a range of Fusion Chaat, Modern Indian, Continental, Chinese and others.

From now onwards Kompally residents can indulge in authentic and high-quality mithais, including a special selection of South Indian sweets such as, Bobbatlu, Bellam Ariselu, Putharekulus, Kaju Pakam, as well as a variety of namkeens like Chekkalus, Chekodis, Murrukkus, Sakinalus, and many more items at Dadu’s.