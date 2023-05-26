This Indian palace becomes best hotel in world, ahead of Marriott, Ritz-Carlton

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:00 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: According to the online travel and leisure site TripAdvisor, Rambagh Palace in Jaipur stood first in the list of top ten best hotels from around the world. The list ‘Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Hotels’ has been made based on reviews on the site from throughout 2022 given by travellers for over 1.5 million hotels.

Called the ‘The Jewel of Jaipur’, Rambagh palace narrates a fascinating history, having gracefully transitioned through various royal roles. Originally serving as the favoured residence of the queen’s handmaiden, it later served as a royal guesthouse, hunting lodge, and the residence of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and Maharani Gayatri Devi.

The palace is now being run and maintained by Taj Hotels, Resorts and Palace by Tata Group. The establishment has received over five thousand five-star ratings on the site, with raving reviews for its hospitality, ambience and food.

Maldives’ Ozen Reserve Bolifushi has been ranked second on the list, followed by Brazil’s Hotel Colline de France on the third rank. Shangri-La The Shard in London, The Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai are among other hotels made to the list.

