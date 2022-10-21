This kind act of a Burger King employee will surely melt your heart

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: A kind gesture of a Burger King employee, who bought a burger for a little girl who did not have enough money is winning hearts online. Appreciating the employee’s gesture, Burger King has held a felicitation ceremony to honour him.

The heart-warming story was shared on Twitter by a user named Aditya Kumar, along with a picture of the girl. According to the tweet, a little girl who had only Rs 10 in her hand was standing at the counter bare feet, waiting to place the order.

The burger that she wanted cost Rs 90. However, instead of turning down the girl, the employee paid the balance from his own pocket and gave the burger to the girl. This incident took place at the Burger king outlet in Noida on World Food Day, which was celebrated on October 16.

Severeal netizens lauded this act and praised the employee for his kind deed. “More of such people are needed in today’s world,” wrote a user. “This is appreciable. Little act of kindness by everybody will change this world,” wrote another.

Burger King also reacted to the incident. Responding to the tweet, Burger King took to Twitter and wrote “What better way to celebrate #WorldFoodDay than by sharing? We hope she enjoyed her burger and want to appreciate Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant’s Mr Dheeraj for being a kind king. This has further inspired us to serve everyone with just as much heart!”

What better way to celebrate #WorldFoodDay than by sharing?💕We hope she enjoyed her burger and want to appreciate Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant's Mr Dheeraj for being a kind king.

This has further inspired us to serve everyone with just as much heart!❤️ — BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) October 20, 2022

The restaurant even held a felicitation ceremony appreciating the employee and shared the pictures on their Twitter handle.

This #WorldFoodDay, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a #burger but had only ₹10 with her. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/89oXh07sOB — BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) October 20, 2022