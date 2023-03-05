This library on outskirts of Hyderabad is helping students achieve their dreams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Students preparing for government exams

Hyderabad: Besides serving as gateways to knowledge, libraries in the Hyderabad are playing a crucial role in helping job aspirants crack government jobs. And one among them is Badangpet Library located on the outskirts of the city.

Inaugurated by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in June 2022, this library has turned out to be a boon for local students preparing for government jobs. Earlier, students from Badangpet and surrounding areas used to go to Champapet Library or Ashok Nagar City Central Library, but now with the establishment of a library here, the students are giving themselves enough time to study, eliminating the need to travel long distances for preparation.

For girls and women candidates preparing for various jobs, the library has a new space dedicated entirely to female aspirants and what’s interesting is that this section is being managed entirely by female staff.

According to Jai Hind, Assistant Librarian, the library will be open on all days, including public holidays, until the completion of the TSPSC exams. “It is open from 8 am to 8 pm every day but on public holidays, it will be open from 10 am to 5 pm,” he said adding more than 300 students were preparing here for the upcoming exams here.

Apart from well lit, the library has spacious rooms, comfortable desks, and benches, and offers a peaceful environment. The Assistant Librarian said students from surrounding areas of Badangpet, including students from Balapur and Adibatla, were coming here to prepare for the exams.

The a vast collection of books here cover various subjects including those required to crack the recruitment tests. “I have been coming to this library since it was inaugurated last year and preparing for the SI exam,” said Krishna, a resident of Badangpet.