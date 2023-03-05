GHMC to convert vacant spaces under flyover into parks

One such innovative initiative by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is to tap into the vacant spaces under the flyovers that criss-cross the city and suburbs, and convert them into parks.

By Nabinder Bommala Updated On - 06:16 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Hyderabad: The efforts to green the city and sustain the eco-balance continues with a wide and varied initiatives. Not just to negate the effects of the pollution, but these initiatives have multiple advantages – from adding aesthetics to the road infrastructure and also create recreational spaces for the denizens.

This is how the park is taking shape at the Kamineni flyover in LB Nagar zone.

The space here is being equipped with seating arrangements, a play area for children, a walking track spread over 700 meters, and a parking area for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Once features such as fountains and sculptures get added, the whole space is expected to turn more vibrant.

The GHMC officials are also planning an amphitheatre that can accommodate over 40 people and the plan is to set up eateries near it.

The civic body officials said the concept was drawn up to create some good space on this busy road stretch. “Look at this road stretch with so many vehicles rushing past. We wanted to carve out a facility where people can sit, relax, eat, have a glass of water or a cup of tea,” said an official.

More features are being added to the park as it develops with facilities to exercise, walk, or jog. “We are incorporating environmental conservation measures into a recreational facility and adding facilities to promote fitness,” the official said.

Inside the park, the civic body would plant select saplings that release more oxygen compared to other regular species and name this lung space as ‘Oxygen Park’. To make this flyover with a park under it more attractive, the pillars of the structure will also be decked up with vertical gardens.

“Similar efforts will be made wherever possible with flyovers. Saplings will be planted under Chandrayangutta Extension flyover and Bahadurpura flyover,” the official added.