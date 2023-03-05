| Lamakaan Turns 13 Heres A List Of Events Lined Up From March 10 To 16

Lamakaan turns 13: Here’s a list of events lined up from March 10 to 16

Founded in 2010 on a small property at Banjara Hills Road No. 1, Lamakaan has grown into a cultural hub of the city, said Kranthi, manager of Lamakaan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:14 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Hyderabad: As part of its 13th anniversary, Lamakaan, a cultural space located at Banjara Hills, is organising a series of events in next few days.

Founded in 2010 on a small property at Banjara Hills Road No. 1, Lamakaan has grown into a cultural hub of the city, said Kranthi, manager of Lamakaan. In the last one year, 316 events including 65 plays, 12 workshops, 91 movie screenings, lectures, storytelling sessions and other events were held at the centre, she added.

The programmes lined up from the March 10 to 16 include a theatre performance – Come Eat With Me’ (March 10), a play – ‘We Push The Sky’ (March 11), Rich Media: Poor Journalism – talk by writer Hartosh Singh Bal (March 12), Music performance by Viday Rao, award winning Thumri maestro (March 14), instrumental music performance program Purane Gaane with Yaseen Khan (March 15) and Dance and Dialogue by Haleem Khan (March 16).