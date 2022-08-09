| This Man Looks Out For A Sister On Tinder To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

This man looks out for a ‘sister’ on ‘Tinder’ to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: While the dating app Tinder is usually used to find love and companionship, this man claims to have used it to find a sister for himself for Raksha Bandhan.

A user named NotAKindGuyAnymore took to Reddit to share his excitement on finding a ‘sister’ on the dating app to celebrate the festival. The user said he has been putting his bio ‘Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan’ for the past two years.

“I have felt the FOMO for most of my life during Rakshabandhan as I do not have any sister. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff, (sic)” he wrote.

He thanked the dating app, as he has managed to find not one but two sisters on the app. “This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I’m so excited.” He further mentioned.

The post obviously went crazy viral online and triggered a plethora of opinions from netizens. “This reminded me of a girl’s profile managed by her dad who wrote: Looking for my daughter” instead of “looking for a boy for my daughter,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “He’s too powerful to be left alive”