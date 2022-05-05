This police officer is a source of inspiration to his villagers

Published Date - 05:44 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Bellampalli Rural Inspector Kota Babu Rao.

Mancherial: Bellampalli Rural Inspector Kota Babu Rao, a native of Bheemavaram village in Yerrupalem mandal of Khammam district cracked the post of Sub-Inspector of Police way back in 2009. His achievement brought recognition to himself and his parents. He has become a source of inspiration to many of his village to venture into the police department.

Significantly, 15 youngsters of remote Bheemavaram were able to become police constables so far and his brother Kiran was selected as an IPS officer in 2021 by drawing inspiration from Babu Rao. A villager bagged the post of a teacher, while another was shortlisted as village revenue officer. Aspirants of the police jobs still continue to take a cue from him with the State government notifying 17,291 posts to be filled up soon.

Kiran, an alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur, secured 652nd rank in Civil Services Examinations-2021. He is currently undergoing training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. “My brother has been his source of inspiration for quite a long time. His passion and dedication to get a government job inspired me to shine in CSE, he disclosed.

The son of daily wage earner Krishnayya and Vajramma, Babu Rao appeared in an examination and physical events when he was pursuing first year of M Sc (Physics) in Kakatiya University 13 years back. He was the first person to become a SI from his village. He has become a role model to the youngsters of his native place. A youngster was selected as a police constable in the past.

The 34-year old police officer advised the aspirants of the police jobs to choose the right study material and to repeat preparation even if there are no recruitment. He suggested them to have proper time management and to show speed and accuracy in competitive examinations. He opined that perseverance and hard work would always pay off.

“The credit of my achievement goes to my parents who laid a special focus on providing quality education to me,” the inspector attributed. He said that he had schooled at a social welfare residential school at Dammapet mandal centre and studied Intermediate from another similar institution of Palvancha. He graduated from a college of Khammam before enrolling for post-graduation at KU.

