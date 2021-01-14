This retd Lt Col is on a mission to spread fitness

Sukhchain Singh offers free online classes to spread word on fitness

Hyderabad: Lt Col (retd) Sukhchain Singh’s passion is to be fit and make others fit too. He even opened free online classes to talk, mentor and spread awareness on maintaining fitness which has become a very important aspect in modern day’s busy life.

“Fitness is the only way that gives you happiness, both mentally and physically. Ever since I took fitness seriously in 2015, I make it a point for others to realise this important aspect of life. I was in the Army for 21 years and that helped me grow in an environment of fitness and discipline. I retired from the Army in 2020 and joined Amazon, and I have taken fitness as a challenge,’’ he says.

Following a rigorous session of two to three hours, Sukhchain even qualified for the 2018 Boston Marathon in the USA but could not participate owing to lack of sponsors.

“It was a big disappointment. But I have not lost hopes. Last year because of Covid-19 pandemic and this year too, I could not run. But I aim to run in the world’s top marathon event next year,’’ he said.

Sukhchain has travelled widely thanks to his Army postings and has a close affinity towards this city. “I somehow like Hyderabad. It is a perfect place to enjoy and run. My association with EME always brought me to this city and today, I enjoy training many students in Secunderabad as well as near Hitech and Gachibowli,” he said.

He was Head Coach with Nike earlier and had done a lot of research on fitness, nutrition and running. “I always recommend a holistic approach to fitness and health with better exercise, diet, yoga, meditation being key factors for a healthy body. I hold classes online, particularly for people suffering from diabetes, obesity and other ailments. Most of them have become fit and healthy. They participate in jogging, walking and cycling events,” he said.

Sukhchain wants more and more people to live to the fullest through fitness. “I’m ready to help them. One can contact me on 9773650143,’’ he concludes.

