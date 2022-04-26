This summer, explore Goa, Kaleshwaram, Papikondalu & more places with Telangana Tourism

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:23 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: The summer holidays are finally announced and it’s time for a family trip. Be it a city break, adventure, camping, just a pool, weekend getaway, or a solo trip, you will have the best spots to visit in our country. To make your trip planning easy, we’ve listed out packages that Telangana Tourism is offering to keep everyone, from tiny tots to sulky teens, in a sunny mood.

Goa tour:

We love Goa. I mean, who doesn’t? There is so much of a laid-back lifestyle, hippie vibe, scenic beaches, natural tranquillity, beach sports, and splendid parties to savour at this place. Telangana Tourism is offering a four-day package to the ultimate party destination that covers north Goa, Mapusa city, lord Bodgeshwar temple, fort Aguada, almost all the beaches, and boat cruising.

The fare is Rs 9,900 for an adult, Rs 7,920 for a child and single occupancy costs Rs 12,900. The departure is from Basheerbagh. For bookings, you can contact +91 98485 40371.

Kaleshwaram package tour :

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, a gigantic multi-staged project, is a unique very of its kind. This type of project was never built anywhere in the world. This project is unique because for this the path of Godavari was diverted. The package covers a visit to Kanepally pump house and Kaleshwaram temple. The fare is Rs 1,850 for an adult and Rs 1,490 for a child. For more details, click on the link https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/package/KaleshwaramTour.

Hyderabad city tour:

There’s always something to see in our city of Nizams. Telangana Tourism is offering a Hyderabad city tour package that covers Birla Mandir, Chowmahalla Palace, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Laad Bazaar, Salarjung Museum, Nizam Jubilee Pavilion (Purani Haveli), Golconda Fort, Qutub Shahi Tombs, and Lumbini Park. All museums are closed on Friday, therefore instead Nehru Zoological Park is covered on that day. Every Friday seven places and remaining days nine places. For non-AC, the fare is Rs 350 for an adult and Rs 280 for a child. For AC, the fare is Rs 450 for an adult and Rs 360 for a child. For more information, you can contact +91 1800 425 46464. For more details, click on the link https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/package/hyderabadcitytour.

Araku tour:

Four nights and three days tour covers Annavaram, Simhachalam, Vizag, boating at the harbor, RK beach, museum and Kailasagiri, Araku, Borra caves, and Ananthagiri. The fare is Rs 6,540 for an adult and Rs 5,524 for a child. The package includes AC transportation, non-AC accommodation at Vizag and Araku, and guide charges. For more details, click on the link https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/package/ArakuTour.

Hyderabad – Srisailam – Somasila – Hyderabad (Road cum river cruise tour):

The package includes Hyderabad to Srisailam by non-AC bus, a boat journey by cruise from Srisailam to Somasila, and a night stay at Srisailam. It includes non AC transportation, night stay at Srisailam (Non AC accommodation – twin sharing), non-AC boat charges, and one veg meal on the boat. The fare is Rs 3,999 for an adult and Rs 3,199 for a child. For more details, click on the link here https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/package/hydsomasilasrisailam.

Papikondalu road cum river cruise package tour

The package includes a visit to Bhadrachalam temple, Parnasala, and boating to Papikondalu and Perantapalli. The fare is Rs 5,999 for an adult and Rs 4,799 for a child. For more details, click on the link here https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/package/papikondalutour.