| Three River Cruise Packages By Telangana Tourism That Cannot Be Missed

Three river cruise packages by Telangana Tourism that cannot be missed

The State’s tourism wing has curated three different packages that are bound to give you an unforgettable experience. And the best part is that they are all weekend packages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Is a weekend on a cozy boat on your mind? Looking to unwind as you gaze through the river? Then these packages by Telangana Tourism are made for you.

The State’s tourism wing has curated three different packages that are bound to give you an unforgettable experience. And the best part is that they are all weekend packages. This means you can catch up with nature, without having to compromise on work.

Nagarjuna Sagar

This two-day trip starts at 8 am every Saturday as the bus departs from Hyderabad. It reaches Srisailam and you stay the night either there or at Nagarjuna Sagar.

The next day, the boat ride starts in the morning and you’ll be on the waters till evening. Lunch will be arranged on the boat.

The package costs Rs 4,499 for adults and Rs 3,599 for kids. It includes non-ac transport, night stay, boating, and vegetarian meals on the boat.

Somasila

The bus departs every Saturday from Basheerbagh at 9 am and reaches Somasila by night. After a night’s stay there, you will be taken to boating at Somasila Lake. This is a beautiful place with some breathtaking views.

You will depart after the boat ride there and reach Hyderabad by 9 pm on Sunday. This trip costs Rs 4,499 for adults and Rs 3,599 for kids and includes non-ac transport, night stay, boating, and vegetarian meal on the boat.

Papikondalu

Firstly, Papikondalu is one of the most sought-after destinations in the whole of south India as the river here is fully surrounded by mountains.

The tour bus will depart from Hyderabad at 8 pm and will reach Bhadrachalam Haritha Hotel by 5 am the next day. After you freshen up, you will be taken to the Bhadrachalam temple for darshan.

After that and breakfast, the tour will commence at Pocharam Boating Point in Perantalapally and proceed to Kolluru by boat. Lunch and evening snacks will be served on the boat.

On day three, after breakfast at Kolluru, you will be taken for a jungle walk and river bath. After lunch, you will depart and reach Badrachalam for dinner. After which you will hop on a bus and reach Hyderabad by 6 am the next day.

This tour package costs Rs 6,499 for adults and Rs 5,199 for children and includes non-ac transport and accommodation, boating, and some meals on the trip.

Make sure to make all your bookings after checking on call about the facilities. For more information, check https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/blogpage?id=14 .