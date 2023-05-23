Telangana: Trial run of Kaleshwaram Package 9 first pump conducted successfully

Water was pumped into the Malkapeta reservoir on Tuesday morning precisely at 7 am, making the trial run a success.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:21 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the ambitious Kaleshwaram project, the trial run of the first pump in Package-9 was conducted successfully on Tuesday morning and water was pumped into the Malkapeta reservoir. This will facilitate pumping of Godavari River water from Mid Manair Dam to the Upper Manair Dam via Malkapeta reservoir and Singa Samudram tank.

Coordinating various departments involved in the project, the pump house motors were activated, propelling the Godavari waters into the Malkapeta reservoir at precisely 7 am on Tuesday. Engineer in Chief N Venkateshwarlu, elevation consultant Penta Reddy, and representatives of MRKER and WPL agencies meticulously oversaw the trial run operations, ensuring seamless execution. Package-9 Executive Engineer Srinivas Reddy coordinated the trial run successfully.

Upon the completion of the Malkapeta reservoir, around 60,000 acres of new ayacut will benefit from irrigation, while 26,150 acres of existing ayacut will be stabilised, providing a much-needed permanent solution to the longstanding irrigation challenges faced by farmers in the Vemulawada and Sircilla Assembly constituencies. With an estimated cost of Rs. 504 crores, the Malkapeta Reservoir will soon be operational.