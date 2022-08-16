| This Video Of A 97 Year Old Man Singing National Anthem Will Warm Your Heart

This video of a 97-year-old man singing national anthem will warm your heart

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 03:01 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Twitter is rife with videos and images of people celebrating the special day. With every scroll on the micro-blogging site, you will find a bunch of patriotic videos.

One among those is a video of an elderly man singing the national anthem in his faint voice while he holds the tricolor. Sharing this adorable video of his grandfather on Twitter, Ram Mohan Kasi wrote: “My grandfather – Mr K Ramachandraiah Sharma, 97 years (Proper of Gowrelly village, Hyderabad, Telangana, India) singing national anthem in Saroor Nagar, Hyderabad on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

In the video, the elderly man can be seen seated on a sofa opposite to the TV. While the news channel plays footage of Independence Day celebrations along with the national anthem in the background, Sharma also sings the same, holding the national flag in one hand and saluting with another.

While Twitterati appreciated his patriotism, Minister KT Rama Rao also tweeted, “Please convey my Respect & Compliments to Ramchandraiah Sharma Garu.”

My grand father – Mr K Ramachandraiah Sharma, 97 years (Proper of Gowrelly village, Hyderabad. Telangana. India) singing #NationalAnthem in Saroor Nagar, Hyderabad on the occasion of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/YKirwdLSHc — RAM MOHAN KASI (@rammohankasi) August 16, 2022