Thorrur to get 24/7 water supply: Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao speaking at Pattana Pragathi programme at Thorrur in Mahabubabad.

Mahabubabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that drinking round-the-clock water supply would be provided to the residents of Thorrur town with Rs 25 crore under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. “MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao will lay the foundation for the works of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme soon,” Rao said.

He participated in Pattana Pragathi programme held at Thorrur in the district on Monday and reviewed the progress of various development works.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said that he was taking all steps for the development of the town with Rs 100 crore. “Works worth Rs 50 crore were already executed in the town,” he said and promised more internal roads and sewage drains would be constructed with another Rs 50 crore.

During the programme, he also distributed Rs 1.25 crore worth cheques to the self-help groups. He said that Rs 4 crore funds were sanctioned to the town under the 4th phase Pattana Pragathi programme. “National Institute of Urban Management is chalking out the Master Plan for the development of the town,” he said.

Municipal Chairman Ramachandraiah, Vice-Chairman Surender Reddy, Additional Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, Municipal Commissioner Gunde Babu, ZPTC Srinivas, Urban Development Committee chairman Dr Someshwar Rao and others attended the programme.