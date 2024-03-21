Three booked for faking question paper leakage in Adilabad

Three persons, including an outsourced teacher and a student, were booked for their alleged role in misleading the public by spreading fake news that the Hindi language question paper of Class X annual examination was leaked in Utnoor mandal centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 07:44 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Three persons, including an outsourced teacher and a student, were booked for their alleged role in misleading the public by spreading fake news that the Hindi language question paper of Class X annual examination was leaked in Utnoor mandal centre on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said Mohammad Mubashir, a resident of Utnoor and an outsourced teacher working at Ekalavya Model Residential School, Echoda, Mohammad Asif of Kaghaznagar and Syed Kaif, a student belonging to Hasnapur in Utnoor mandal were apprehended for scripting the question paper leakage drama.

Also Read Assam Police arrest 27 in HSLC paper leak case

Alam said Mubashir scripted the plot with help from Asif and Kaif to take revenge against Venkata Prasad, principal of Telangana Minority Residential School-Utnoor for transferring him. Mubashir then spreaded an audio clip of a conversation between him and one Shami, a teacher at TMRS-Utnoor and his photographs to blame Venkata Prasad.

The SP said the outsourced teacher nursed a grudge against the principal for transferring from TMRS-Utnoor to Echoda citing his controversial behavior. He said that Mubashir visited Shami’s house and recorded photographs and videos while he was preparing grammar notes on a paper. Mubashir recorded his conversation with the teacher over the phone and shared the audio clip with Asif on WhatsApp.

Mubashir also spread misinformation against the school on social media platforms, he said. Mubashir and Shami were colleagues when he was working with TMRS-Utnoor in the past, while Asif was a clerical staff at the same institution. A case was registered against the three and investigations were taken up.