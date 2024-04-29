12 candidates in fray from Adilabad Parliament segment

29 April 2024

Adilabad: Twelve candidates were in fray from Adilabad Parliament constituency with an Independent candidate withdrawing his nomination on Monday.

Returning Officer Rajarshi Sha said that nominations of 10 candidates were rejected due to various reasons, while papers of 13 nominees were accepted when officials carried out scrutiny of the papers on April 26. Of them, Rathod Raj withdrew his nomination. Now, 12 nominees remain in the fray. The candidates were allocated symbols in presence of general observers sent by the Election Commission of India.

The candidates who were in the fray included Maloth Shyamlal Naik (Alliance Democratic Party), Athram Suguna (Congress), Mesram Ganga Devi (Dharma Samaj Party), Athram Sakku (BRS), Gedam Sagar (India Praja Bandhu Party), Godam Nagesh (BJP), Kodapa Vaman Rao (Gondwana Dandakaranya Party), Nunavath Thirupathi (Vidyarthula Rajakiya Party), Chavan Sudharshan (YSRCP), Jangu Bapu Mesram (BSP), Independents Rathod Subhash and Bhukya Jaivanth Rao.

Election observer for Adilabad Parliament segment Rajendra Vijay, Additional Collector (Revenue) Shyamala Devi were present.