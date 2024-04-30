Nirmal continues to display outstanding performance in SSC results

DEO K Ravinder Reddy attributed the success of the district to high percent of attendance, special classes, career guidance sessions, revision, practice, dedication of subject teachers and supervision by district authorities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 06:33 PM

DEO Ravinder Reddy offers a piece of cake to Collector Ashish Sangwan to mark outstanding success of the district in SSC results, in Nirmal on Tuesday

Adilabad: Nirmal district continued to be top in Telangana in the SSC results by achieving a pass percentage of over 99 per cent for the second time in a row, while Kumram Bheem Asifabad fared poor for the second consecutive year. The results were declared on Tuesday.

Nirmal district secured a 99.05 pass percentage as against 99.11 percent recorded in 2023. A total of 8,823 students passed in all subjects out of the total students 8,908 who appeared for the annual examinations. While girls achieved 99.33 percent, 98.74 percent of boys passed.

On the other hand, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district stood at the 31st position registering a 83.29 pass percentage posting a slight improvement compared to 76.36 percent in 2023. As many as 6,383 students appeared for the final examinations. Of them, 5,325 passed in all subjects of Grade X. Girls outshined boys by scoring a pass percentage of 87.42 as against 78.66 percent of the boys.

Adilabad district appeared at 17th by registering 92.93 percent of pass, reflecting a marginal increase as against 88.68 percent of pass in 2023. As many as 9,641 students out of the total 10,374 students passed in all subjects in Adilabad district. Girls performed better than boys by securing 94.26 percent of pass when compared to 91.60 percent of pass recorded by boys.

Pass percent of Mancherial has gone up slightly. It has seen 92.42 percent of pass and figured 20th place, showing when compared to 84.87 percent of pass in 2023. A sum of 9,283 appeared for annual examinations and of them, 8,579 students passed in SSC. Boys trailed girls in the results. While boys recorded 91.36 percent of pass, girls accounted for 93.52 percent of pass.