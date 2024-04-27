| Nominations Of 10 Candidates Out Of 23 Rejected In Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 06:07 PM

Adilabad: Nominations of 10 candidates were rejected due to various reasons, while papers of 13 nominees were accepted when officials carried out scrutiny of the papers on Friday.

Nominations of Ramesh Rathod (BJP), Daravath Narender (BRS), Athram Bhaskar (Congress), all of whom were ‘dummy candidates’ for the three parties’ official candidates, Madavi Venkat Rao (Rashtriya Manav Party), and Independents Chavan Ramu, Nethavath Ramdas, Kumram Manathaiah, Pendur Sudhakar, Naitham Ravinder and Athram Bheem Rao were declined by officials.

Candidates whose papers were accepted included Maloth Shyamlal Naik (Alliance Democratic Party), Athram Suguna (Congress), Mesram Ganga Devi (Dharma Samaj Party), Athram Sakku (BRS), Gedam Sagar (India Praja Bandhu Party), Godam Nagesh (BJP), Kodapa Vaman Rao (Gondwana Dandakaranya Party), Nunavath Thirupathi (Vidyarthula Rajakiya Party), Chavan Sudharshan (YSRCP), Jangu Bapu Mesram (BSP), Independents such as Rathod Subhash, Rathod Raju and Bhukya Jaivanth Rao.

A total of 42 sets of nominations were received from 23 candidates from April 18 to 25. Nominees could withdraw their papers by submitting a written application by April 29.