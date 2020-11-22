Three booked for growing ganja plants in Asifabad

The plants were destroyed by the sleuths of the Prohibition and Excise department

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three persons were booked for allegedly raising prohibited ganja plants in an agriculture field at Chinna Malini village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Sunday. The plants were destroyed by the sleuths of the Prohibition and Excise department.

Prohibition and Excise department’s Kaghaznagar Inspector T Mahender Singh said that the three hailing from Chinna Malini were found cultivating 138 ganja plants as intercrop in their cotton field. Following a tip off, they conducted a search and nabbed the accused. Stern action would be taken against those who grow ganja plants, he warned.

Staffers of the department’s Kaghaznagar unit Raj Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Durga Prasad, Rajasekhar and two policemen of Sirpur (T) town took part in the raids.

