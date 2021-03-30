Three booked for illegal water line in Hyderabad

In Mailardevpalli and IDPL, house owners had obtained water connection illegally with the help of outsourcing workers

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: The vigilance officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday filed criminal cases against three persons who were possessing illegal water connections and also the outsourcing staff for supporting them.

In Mailardevpalli and IDPL, house owners had obtained water connection illegally with the help of outsourcing workers. During inspection, vigilance officials booked cases on these outsourcing staff under IPC section 269, 430 in respective police stations.

Officials warned that cases will be booked against those trying to have a water connection without permission from the water board. Also, If anyone finds an illegal water connection or those utilising domestic connection for commercial purpose, the same could be informed to the vigilance staff at Ph: 998999100, 9989992268, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .