Three BRS MLCs tender resignations

The resignation letters of the MLCs, tendered before they took oath as the members of the State Legislative Assembly, were accepted by the Council chairman.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:56 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Three BRS members of the State Legislative Council tendered their resignations on Saturday after being elected as the members of the Legislative Assembly.

MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy handed over their resignation letters to Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy. The resignation letters of the MLCs, tendered before they took oath as the members of the State Legislative Assembly, were accepted by the Council chairman.

Rajeswar Reddy had won from the Jangoan assembly constituency, while Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy were elected from Station Ghanpur and Huzurabad respectively.

No person can be a member of both houses of the State Legislature and if a person is chosen as the member of both houses resulting in simultaneous representation, he or she has to resign from the membership of one of the houses within a period of 14 days. The Election Commission will hold elections for the vacant seat in six months.