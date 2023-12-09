| Ktr To Take Oath As Mla Later In Wake Of Kcrs Hospitalisation

Telangana: KTR to take oath as MLA later in wake of KCR’s hospitalisation

KT Rama Rao could not attend the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs in the Assembly since he was in the hospital in the wake of the hip replacement surgery that Chandrashekhar Rao underwent on Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:32 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao will take oath as an MLA later in the wake of his father and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s hospitalisation.

KT Rama Rao could not attend the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs in the Assembly on Saturday since he was in the hospital in the wake of the hip replacement surgery that Chandrashekhar Rao underwent on Friday.

Also Read Newly-elected MLAs take oath as maiden session of Telangana Assembly begins

Rama Rao has requested the Legislative Assembly Secretary to allow him take the oath on another day. A few other MLAs who were unable to take the oath on Saturday too will follow suit.

Rama Rao posted the same on X.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t attend the BRS Legislature meeting today and the swearing in at the Legislative Assembly because of my father’s medical condition. Have sought another date from the Assembly Secretary for taking the oath along with 4-5 other MLAs who have also not been able to attend today,” he said.