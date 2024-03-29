BRS leaders condemn Kadiyam Srihari’s move to Join Congress

They labelled him as a political opportunist who lacked integrity, despite enjoying numerous positions in the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 08:42 PM

They labelled him as a political opportunist who lacked integrity, despite enjoying numerous positions in the party.

Warangal: BRS leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district unleashed a scathing attack on Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kavya for purportedly seeking to join the Congress party.

Reminding that he got elected as MLA from the BRS, they demanded for Srihari’s immediate resignation from his post. They labelled him as a political opportunist who lacked integrity, despite enjoying numerous positions in the party.

Also Read BRS candidate Kadiyam Kavya withdraws from LS contest

Speaking to media persons at the party office in Hanamkonda, BRS district president and former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said Srihari’s arrogance and manipulative politics, caused severe loss to the party, leading to the departure of committed party members like MP Pasunuri Dayakar and former MLA Aroori Ramesh from the party. He accused Srihari of causing internal discord within the party by filing false complaints against fellow leaders with the party leadership for his survival.

Further, Vinay Bhaskar lambasted Srihari for betraying the party’s trust despite holding significant positions such as MLA, Deputy CM, and MLC, alleging that his actions were driven by personal motives and ambitions for his daughter’s political career. He termed Srihari’s actions as unacceptable.

Former MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy castigated Srihari over his plans to defect to the Congress, accusing him of engaging in opportunistic politics. He demanded him to resign for his MLA post before quitting the party. He pointed out the contradiction between Srihari’s professed values and his actions.