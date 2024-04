Congress fields Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: The AICC on Monday declared former Minister Kadiyam Srihari’s daughter Kadiyam Kavya as the Congress candidate from the Warangal parliamentary constituency.

Srihari and Kavya joined the Congress from the BRS on Sunday.

Earlier, the BRS had announced her as the party candidate from the constituency but she resigned from the party membership.