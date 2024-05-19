| Three Children Among 5 Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Nirmal

The injured persons were initially shifted to Bhainsa Area Hospital and then to a hospital in neighboring Nizamabad for better treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 11:03 PM

Representational Image.

Nirmal: Five persons including three children sustained serious injuries when a pack of stray dogs attacked them at Wanalpad village in Bhainsa mandal on Sunday.

Some cattle were also injured in the attack. Locals said that two adults and three children received grievous injuries to their legs and other parts of the body when the strays attacked them when they were moving on a road.

Their medical condition was learnt to be stable. Meanwhile, cows too had minor injuries when the strays mauled them.