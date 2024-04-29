Stray dogs attack 4 year-old at Musarambagh

The youngster has sustained multiple injuries on head, face and hands. The boy is the son of the watchman of the Srinidhi Nilayam apartments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:02 PM

Hyderabad: In yet another stray dog attack on a child in Hyderabad, a four-year-old boy Ujwal Kumar was reportedly playing outside an apartment in Lakshmi Nagar when a group of dogs charged and attacked him.

The youngster has sustained multiple injuries on head, face and hands. The boy is the son of the watchman of the Srinidhi Nilayam apartments.

Also Read GHMC to form a comittee with NGOs to mitigate stray dog attacks

Upon hearing his screams, his mother rushed out and rescued him, chasing the dogs away. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition. In a similar incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was mauled to death by street dogs two weeks ago.

The girl and her sister were playing outside a construction site in Gayatri Nagar, where her father was working.