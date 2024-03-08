Three-day CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show inaugurated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Aiming to provide homebuyers with a comprehensive platform to explore the finest residential and commercial properties in Hyderabad, the three-day CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show commenced at HITEX Exhibition Centre, here on Friday.

The property show was inaugurated by P. Srinivas Reddy, Minister for Revenue and Housing, and the CREDAI senior leadership team, including V.Rajashekar Reddy – President, N. Jaideep Reddy – President-Elect, B. Jagannath Rao – General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad, and others were present.

The property show serves as a comprehensive platform for stakeholders across the construction industry, including developers, material vendors, experts, and financial institutions, a press release said. Attendees can explore a diverse range of RERA registered properties, including apartments, villas, plots, and commercial spaces, tailored to their preferences and requirements.

D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, will participate in the 2nd day of the event and B. Vikramarka Mallu, Minister for Finance & Planning, will attend the Valedictory ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajashekhar Reddy, President, CREDAI Hyderabad, said the real estate sector in Hyderabad has been vibrant and witnessing continuous growth across residential, commercial and retail real estate.