Ramzan preparations in full swing across Hyderabad

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 8 March 2024, 09:29 PM

Mosques across the city have been spruced up while local entrepreneurs have taken function halls on rent to organise ‘Ramzan Shopping festival’. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Hectic activity is witnessed across the older parts of the city with only a handful of days left for the Islamic month of Ramzan to begin.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Hijri calendar and Muslims spend more time in prayers and fasting during the 30 days of the month. It is followed by Eid ul Fitr festival.

During the month ‘taraweeh’, special prayers are held wherein chapters of the holy Quran are read.

The prayers are held after the ‘Isha Namaz’, in different mosques. Separate arrangements are made for ladies at the mosques, function halls and some private buildings also.

“In Mecca Masjid, three chapters of the holy Quran will be recited every day during Taraweeh prayers. Separate arrangements are made for the women to attend the prayers,” said Khateeb Mecca Masjid, Hafiz o Qari Mohammed Rizwan Qureshi.

Mosques across the city were spruced up and the management committees enrolled ‘Huffaz’, – one who memorized the whole Quran – to recite the Quran during the Taraweeh prayers.

Arrangements for breaking the fast are made at almost all mosques in the city. Certain individuals also make arrangements at shops, shopping malls and offices for iftar (breaking of fast).

“Some businessmen in the city organize free iftar meals at their establishments and a few others arrange dinner for the rozedars,” said Mohd Shakeel, a sales executive from Banjara Hills. A few youth organizations plan to distribute fruits and water bottles at traffic junctions and bus stops for the benefit of those who are fasting.

Dates that are an integral part of Ramzan month have already arrived in the market. The Begum Bazaar market, Mir Alam Mandi and Mallepally are flooded with over 20 varieties of dates imported from different countries. “Many traders are engaged in the sale of dates. Average price of imported dates is around Rs. 400 a kilogram,” said Zain Warsay, a trader.

Function halls across the older parts of the city are taken over on rent by local entrepreneurs who are organizing ‘Ramzan Shopping festival’. The spacious venue offers space for traders to set up their stalls selling men and women wear, cosmetics, bangles, hand bags, footwear etc.