Formation Day celebrations: Telangana to host Fish Food Festival from June 8 to 10

Cultural programmes would be organised at the Fish Food Festival to entertain visitors, said Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav speaking at a review meeting in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The State government will host a three-day Fish Food Festival from June 8 to 10 in all district headquarters to mark the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day on June 2. The festival will be organised by the Fisheries department as per instructions of of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Wednesday, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the festival would be a grand affair with at least 20-30 stalls serving a variety of fish dishes during the month of Mrigasira Karthi. He directed officials to ensure that all types of fish dishes, including fish fry, curry and biryani, were available at the festival.

Yadav also directed officials to provide free training to women from the fishermen community in preparation of different types of fish dishes. He said that these women would then be able to set up stalls at the festival and sell their products. Further, arrangements will be made to explain about the development and welfare programmes implemented by the State government for fishermen welfare since the State formation.

He wanted the authorities of Vijaya Dairy to establish a stall of the dairy products at each of these food festivals. Ministers and other public representatives of the respective districts will be invited for inauguration of the food festival. On the occasion, people who rendered special services to the fisheries sector will be honoured in recognition of their services.

The Minister also said that cultural programmes would be organised at the festival to entertain visitors. He said that the festival would be a great opportunity to promote fish consumption and to showcase the State’s rich fisheries resources.

Earlier, Pittala Ravinder, who was newly appointed as the Chairman of the State Fisheries Cooperative Society, met the Minister as a courtesy call. On this occasion, the minister felicitated him with a shawl and wished him well.

Also Read Grand celebrations will mark tenth formation day of Telangana: CM KCR