Three-day league: Yuvaraju bowls Jai Bhagwathi to victory

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: Yuvaraju returned with 5/43 bowling figures as Jai Bhagwathi recorded a five-wicket victory over Gouds XI in the Group C match of the A1 division three-day league on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Group A: EMCC 332 & 207/9 in 40 overs (Shaik Sohail 84; Awaiz Aslam 3/45) bt Income Tax 185 & 246/6 in 40 overs (MSR Charan 90, Akshath Reddy P 86; Ajay Dev Goud 3/35); Jai Hanuman 252 & 234 in 40 overs lost to Central Excise 234 & 256/6 in 37.1 overs (Chaitanya Krishna 94no); UBI 434 & 242/7 in 40 overs (Harsh Shankhpal 79, Amol Shinde 50; Tejodhar 3/44) bt BDL 336/8 & 289/7 in 40 overs (B Revanth 90, B Chandrasekhar 58; Neeraj Bist 4/43); SCRSA 286 & 147 in 36.5 overs (Hemanth Singh 50; K Nitesh Reddy 3/31) lost to R Dayanand 308 & & 127/2 in 23.3 overs (M Sai Pragnay Reddy 59no);

Group B: Cambridge XI 198 & 104 in 31 overs lost to AOC 200 & 104/4 in 21.4 overs; Gemini Friends 373/5 & 234 in 40 overs bt Comb District 181 & 211 in 34.1 overs (A Santosh Reddy 87; Abdul Ela Qureshi 4/52, P Vishnu 3/36);

Group C: Gouds XI 257 & 192 in 37.4 overs (Hrishikesh Reddy 87, Vijayendra Singh 50; Yuvaraju 5/43) lost to Jai Bhagwathi 218 & 234/5 in 38 overs (Arnav Kothapally 63, Md Akhar Mohiuddin 57); Balaaji CC 201 & 169 in 39.3 overs bt Secunderabad Nawabs 191 & 139 in 34.2 overs(A Takshith Rao 55, G Anurag 4/15); Apex 199 & 180/6 in 40 overs (S Dheeraj 71no) lost Rohit XI 324 & 60/1 in 5.1; Sportive 198 & 241 in 39.5 overs (Benjamin Thomas 79; Satvik Reddy 3/34) lost to Charminar 320 & 120/5 in 36 overs).

