Nominations filed for HCA elections

K Anil Kumar, PL Srinivas, Amarnath and A Jagan Mohan Rao have filed for the president’s posts from various panels.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:44 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

The panel led by A Jagan Mohan Rao after filing their nominations for the upcoming HCA elections, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: With Friday being the last date for filing nominations, various candidates, aspiring for a post at the Hyderabad Cricket Association, have filed their nominations for various posts for the elections that will be held on October 20.

K Anil Kumar, PL Srinivas, Amarnath and A Jagan Mohan Rao have filed for the president’s posts from various panels. The panel, led by Jagan Mohan, has filed nominations on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The United Members of HCA, led by Jagan Mohan, will have P Sridhar as vice president, R Harinarayana as secretary, former cricketer Noel David as joint secretary, CJ Srinivas for treasurer and Ansar Ahmed Khan vying for councilor posts.

The HCA Good Governance panel, led by Anil Kumar, fielded Daljeet Singh for vice president post, V Agam Rao for secretary post while T Basavaraj will contest for joint secretary post. P Mahedra and Vinod Ingle will be in fray for treasurer and councilor posts.

The HHHCA panel will have PL Srinivas fighting for the president’s post while C Babu Rao and RM Bhasker are in fray for vice-president and secretary posts respectively. Rohit Agarwal (joint secretary), Gerard Carr (treasurer) and DAJ Walter (councilor) are the other panel members.

Another panel, led by G Amarnath as their president, will have G Srinivas Rao and G Devraj as vice president and secretaries while C Sanjeev Reddy, Chitti Sreedhar and Sunil Kumar will contest for treasurer, joint secretary and councilor posts.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on Saturday while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 16. The last elections for the HCA were held in September 2019 which was won by former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin and his panel. However, his term was over in September 2020 and elections were due since then. However, the impasse over the HCA elections forced the Supreme Court to appoint a single-member panel of L Nageswar Rao to oversee the election process and conduct elections, in February this year.