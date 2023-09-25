Three dead, 12 injured as car hits autorickshaw in Haryana’s Palwal

A car hit an autorickshaw near Ghughera village on the Palwal-Sohna road here killing three women and injuring 12 people, police said on Monday.

By PTI Published Date - 04:45 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Police received information about the incident around 7.30 pm on Sunday and a team was sent to the spot which took the injured to a hospital.

At the hospital, doctors declared three women dead, while the condition of 12 people was critical. They have been referred to other hospitals for better treatment, a police official said.

“The car driver managed to flee after the accident. A hunt is on to nab him,” Inspector Kailash Chand, the SHO of Chandhat police station said.