Four persons killed in road accident in Warangal

The victims from Warangal were on their way to collect honey in the forest area when the accident occurred.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:38 AM, Wed - 16 August 23

Representational Image.

Warangal: Four persons were killed and six others injured in a major road accident near Yellanda village in Warangal district on Wednesday. The victims from Warangal were on their way to collect honey in the forest area when the accident occurred.

A speeding lorry hit the autorickshaw in which they were travelling, resulting in the death of four people, including the auto driver. Six other passengers travelling in the auto sustained serious injuries. The condition of two of them is critical, police said.

Police suspect that the lorry driver was in an inebriated condition and was also on the wrong route. As the auto got stuck in the lorry after the crash, the police are trying to pull out the auto.