Auto driver marries transgender woman in Vemulawada temple

The auto driver Srinivas had become friends with 22-year-old Pinki five years ago. They married in Vemulawada on Saturday.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 02:45 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 23-year-old auto rickshaw driver married a transgender woman at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple here in Vemulawada on Saturday.

Srinivas had become friends with Pinki (22) five years ago. Both of them hail from Narsampet of Warangal district.

As their friendship turned to love, they decided to marry. On Saturday, they came down to Vemulawada shrine and got married.

Srinivas, who studied up to graduation, is working as an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad.