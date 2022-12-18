Three easy-to-make hot drinks for sore throat

Here’s a roundabout of three effective and easy-to-make hot drinks that will help you with a sore throat.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 04:16 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Winter brings in the holiday season, great weather, and an opportunity to don all your cute winter wear. But what it also brings is seasonal fever, cold and cough, and sore throat.

While tablets and cough syrups along with staying away from sweets and cold beverages are the common ways to heal, taking a step further and drinking something hot is proven to provide relief.

Here’s a roundabout of three effective and easy-to-make hot drinks that will help you with a sore throat.

Hot water with lemon:

Hot water on its own is a great way to deal with seasonal flu. But adding lemon to it gives your body vitamin C which will boost your immune system.

This is one of the easiest ways to soothe your throat as well. Boil water and add drops of lemon to it. In case you cannot take it as it is, you may add some honey to it, as it contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Ginger tea:

Just add lots of ginger to your daily dose of chai and it will sure help with the throat. Or if you are someone who can take it, here’s what you can do.

Put chopped pieces of ginger in hot boiling water. Let it boil for some more time and drink the extracts of it. It is sure to taste bad but works very quickly on your throat.

Warm Soup:

Any warm soup that doesn’t contain fats is also another way to better your sore throat. An instant soup packet will also work, provided it contains lots of vegetables.

Make sure to have it warm and follow it with half a glass of warm water.

In case you experience sore throat and flu for more than a couple of days, visit a local doctor and get checked for any throat infections.