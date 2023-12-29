Vegetarian’s night out turns sour: Hanamkonda diner served chicken soup in a shocking mix-up

Expecting a vegetarian hot and sour soup, Santhosh was shocked when he received a bowl of chicken hot and sour soup instead.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hanamkonda: A night out with friends turned into a distressing experience for M Santhosh, a resident of Srinagar Colony, at a bar and restaurant in Naimnagar on Thursday. Expecting a vegetarian hot and sour soup, Santhosh was shocked when he received a bowl of chicken hot and sour soup instead.

The confusion arose when Santhosh, a pure vegetarian, questioned the stewards about the soup’s content. Initially, they claimed the pieces were soya, but a direct inquiry with the chef revealed the truth—a mix-up had occurred, and Santhosh had been served a non-vegetarian dish instead.

Also Read Three easy-to-make hot drinks for sore throat

Expressing deep disappointment, Santhosh lamented the lackadaisical attitude of the restaurant’s management towards this grave error. “For a pure vegetarian person like me, it was very shocking for such bad treatment,” he shared, highlighting the distress caused by the incident.

Adding to his dismay, Santhosh discovered that many restaurants cook both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items in the same pans, raising concerns about cross-contamination for those with dietary restrictions.

Urging authorities to step in, Santhosh called for stringent action against such practices to safeguard the sentiments of vegetarians.

Santhosh took to social media to draw attention from the District Collector Sikta Patnaik to this issue, hoping to spark awareness and initiate changes in how restaurants handle vegetarian and non-vegetarian preparations. He said that he had lodged a complaint with the officials concerned on Friday.