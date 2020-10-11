A soup that benefits our health

By | Published: 5:32 pm

Try this healthy delight made with moringa leaves or munagaku

Moringa Soup or soup with drumstick leaves (also referred to as ‘munagaku’ in Telugu). Moringa leaves are known for their medicinal properties and health benefits. It is a superfood that can be used to make recipes like gunpowder, chutney, curry, dal, and even soups, so that we can have it or include it in our daily diet.

And juice is a powerful one to boost up our immune system. Soups with moringa leaves or combined with any other veggies or varieties of soups recipes can be served.

Serves: 4 members

Preparation time: 10 to 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes



Ingredients

Moringa/Drumstick leaves: 1 cup (thoroughly washed)

Coriander seeds: 2 tsps

Cumin seeds: 2 tsps

Black pepper: 3/4 tsp

Garlic: 4 to 5 cloves

Ghee/Oil/Butter: 1 tsp

Ginger: a small piece

Onion: 1 cut into pieces

Tomatoes: 2 cut into small pieces (optional, if you wish to add it)

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Bay leaves: 2 numbers

Green chilli: 1 number

Salt according to our taste



Method

* Coarsely grind coriander seeds, cumin seeds, pepper, ginger, and garlic.

* Heat oil in a cooker and add the coarsely ground ingredients along with moringa leaves.

* Add onion and tomato pieces to it and fry till tomato pieces become soft.

* Add turmeric powder and bay leaves and fry for a minute.

* Add the required amount of water and green chilli.

* Place the lid and pressure cook it till we get 4 to 5 whistles.

* Let it cool, and open the lid.

* Just check to know the taste, if required we can add salt and pepper.

* Strain it, to make a clear soup.

* so, here is our healthy, tasty, and hot soup.

* Add a ting of lemon juice to it and have it.

There’s an alternative method of making the soup too.



Method II

* Put thoroughly washed moringa leaves in a cooker.

* Add 1 chopped tomato.

* Add 4 to 5 garlic cloves to it.

* Add 2 teaspoons of coriander seeds.

* Now, add 1 teaspoon of black pepper and a teaspoon cumin seeds, and finely chopped green chilli.

* Now, add 2 tablespoons of green gram or toor dal.

* Add 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder and 3 cups of water.

* Place the lid and pressure cook it till 6 to 7 whistles.

* Let it cool down, then open the lid.

* Once thoroughly cooked, strain it.

* To make it tastier, grind strained ingredients in a mixie jar by adding 1/2 glass of water.

* Now mix both the ground mixture or the paste and the soup (strained) prior to grinding the ingredients.

* Mix them together, add some water and boil it for some time.

* Add some salt or pepper as per taste, if required.

* Now the soup is ready, have it hot with a dash of lemon juice to it.

