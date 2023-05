Three electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Chittoor: Three persons were electrocuted while cleaning a water sump in the district on Friday. The tragedy occurred in Pedda Kondamari village of Choudepalli mandal in Andhra Pradesh when the live wire of the motor snapped and fell in the sump.

The victims –Muniraja, Ravi and Ramana were rushed to the hospital but they died before reaching there.