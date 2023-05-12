Four elephants electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh

Four elephants were electrocuted when they came into contact with an electricity transformer in an agricultural field

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Parvatipuram: Four elephants were electrocuted when they came into contact with an electricity transformer in an agricultural field in Bhamini mandal of Parvatipuram agency district here on Thursday.

The pachyderms were believed to have entered from the forest to the plain area about seven years ago and since then made the place their home. They were moving in herds towards the Tivavva hill when the incident occurred.

On learning about this, people in the neighbouring villages came to the place in large numbers, smeared turmeric, kumkum on the heads of the dead elephants and paid floral respects.

The forest officials who rushed to the place, controlled the crowd and began a probe into the incident to find out if it was an accident or man-made. They feel that the elephants might have come from the Odisha side.