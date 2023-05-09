Medak: Farmer electrocuted while changing transformer fuse wire

A 48-year-old farmer was electrocuted on a transformer while trying to resolve a technical glitch at Cherlapally Thanda in Medak district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Medak: In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old farmer was electrocuted on a transformer while trying to resolve a technical glitch at Cherlapally Thanda in Medak district on Tuesday morning.

The victim was Guru Nagulu, who was cultivating different vegetables in his field. When power supply got disrupted at his farm on Tuesday, the farmer reached the transformer to check the electricity supply.

According to Veldurthy Police, Nagulu came in touch with live electric wires while installing a new fuse wire and died on the spot.

Nagulu is survived by his wife Padma, a son and a daughter. A case was registered.