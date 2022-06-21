Three electrocuted in Mahabubabad while fixing loud speakers at Ramalayam

Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, three villagers died of electric shock at the local Ramalayam at Andanalapadu village of Dornakal mandal in the district on Tuesday. The deceased were Duppala Subba Rao (56), Miryala Mastan Rao (57) and Gorre Venkaiah (57). They were electrocuted when they were arranging the loud speaker to a mango tree near the temple as the iron pole with the loud speaker came into contact with the electric power supply lines.

It is said that they had climbed the tree and were trying to fix the speaker when Subba Rao had come into contact with the wires and the latter tried to rescue him. But all of them died of electrocution. A pall of gloom descended on the village with the tragic incident. Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and Errabelli Dayakar Rao have expressed shock over the incident, and conveyed the condolences to the kin of the deceased. Dornakal police have visited the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem.