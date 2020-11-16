Four end life in separate incidents in Hyderabad

At Dundigal, the delivery boy for a popular online shopping portal was found hanging in a hostel on Sunday night

Hyderabad: Four persons died, allegedly by suicide, in separate incidents in the city.

At Dundigal, the delivery boy for a popular online shopping portal was found hanging in a hostel on Sunday night.

K Ravi Teja (21), a native of Warangal, was staying in the hostel for the last few months. He is suspected to have hanged himself in his room when his roommates were away. The hostel management informed the police on Monday morning. The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue was autopsy while investigation is on.

In another case, a plumber, Kiran Biswas (35) of Chandanagar, allegedly hanged himself to death in his house on Sunday night. According to the police, Biswas had gone home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with his wife. He then went inside a room in the house and hanged himself.

At Ghatkesar, a construction worker P Raju (35) allegedly hanged himself at his house on Sunday night. Raju was facing some financial problems since the lockdown and was reportedly depressed over this, according to his relatives.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

