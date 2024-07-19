Three engineering students killed in road crash at ORR

The mishap occurred when the victims, all students of a private engineering college in Dundigal, who are yet to be identified, were proceeding from Quthbullapur to Dundigal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 10:11 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three engineering students died on the spot and two others injured when the car in which they were traveling went out of control and crashed into a truck in a head-on collision on the Outer Ring Road at Quthbullapur on Friday night. Rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said.

The car which was apparently being driven in a rash and negligent manner by one of the youngsters went out of the control when its driver lost control after entering the service road and collided with the truck.

Three students in the car suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot while two suffered serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a private hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

On receiving information, the Dundigal police reached the spot and took up investigation. A case of negligence causing death and injuries was booked.