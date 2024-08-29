Three from Hyderabad die in car-truck collision at Tatikonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 12:11 PM

Representational Image

Mahabubnagar: Three persons died and four others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck at Tatikonda under Bhootpur mandal here on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as natives of Saidabad in Hyderabad. They were returning to Hyderabad from Tirupati and the car in which they were travelling hit the truck parked on the roadside, according to reports.

Soon after learning about the incident, the local police rushed to the spot.. They cleared the car that was stuck in the rear portion of the truck with the help of an earthmover. The injured and the dead bodies have been shifted to Government General Hospital, Mahabubnagar, the reports said.