Three get one month jail for boycotting man in Mancherial

Mancherial: A court in Adilabad on Friday sentenced three persons to one month’s imprisonment and a fine of Rs.500 each for boycotting a man at Dharmaram village in Jannaram mandal six years ago.

Adilabad special JFCM (Mobile) court judge T Durga Rani pronounced the verdict awarding the term and penalty against Durgam Gangadhar, Durgam Laxminarayana and Durgam Rajalingu of the village for boycotting Durgam Rajalingu in June 2017.

The court found the three guilty after cross-examining eye witnesses and other evidence.

Meanwhile, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari commended Luxettipet Inspector R Krishna and the then Jannaram sub-inspector Md Tahseenuddin for securing conviction in the case.