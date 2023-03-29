Three granted custody in TSPSC question paper leak case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday granted custody of three suspects in the TSPSC question paper leak case to the police.

The police had sought custody of Shameem, Suresh and Ramesh who were arrested last week by the police. The police had found these persons had obtained the question paper of Group I prelims from the main suspects.

Meanwhile the police produced the four suspects Praveen, Rajsekhar, Dhakya and Rajeshwar before the court as their custody ended on Tuesday. All the four were later sent back to the jail.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police meanwhile questioned a few more persons who had obtained 100 marks in the Group 1 prelims exam.