TSPSC reschedules exam for Horticulture Officer posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday rescheduled the recruitment examination for the posts of Horticulture Officer to June 17. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for April 4.

The test for recruitment to 22 vacancies of Horticulture Officer in the Horticulture department will be conducted in the computer-based mode from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm on June 17. The decision to reschedule the examination was taken during the Commission meeting held here on Tuesday.

Further, the Commission is likely to start conducting its recruitment exams, which were cancelled or postponed following the question paper leak, from the first of the week of May. A detailed discussion was held on the possible examination dates during the meeting.

The Commission, which will again meet on Wednesday, is expected to announce exam dates for Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Divisional Accounts Officer, Town Planning Building Overseer, and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts.

“There are several examinations lined up in the coming months. Very care is being taken to ensure that TSPSC exams do not clash with any other examination resulting in postponing of the tests. Tentatively, exams will commence in the first week of May,” sources said.

The Commission might not reschedule already announced examination dates for the Group-IV scheduled for July 1 and Group-II on August 29 and 30, sources added.

